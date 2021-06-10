Have you seen Gypsy?: Police appeal for help to find missing Christchurch teen

Have you seen Gypsy? Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing from her home in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said Gypsy was last seen at the McDonald's on Riccarton Rd sometime between 2am and 3am on Thursday, along with three other people.

"Police have been making enquiries to locate Gypsy and we are now asking for the community's assistance in finding her."

Police and Gypsy's family are concerned for her welfare. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white Nike shoes.

Gypsy is known to frequent the McDonald's restaurants' on Riccarton Rd and Moorhouse Ave.

There is also reason to believe Gypsy could be in the Burnside area, the police spokesperson said.

If you have seen Gypsy or have information about her whereabouts, phone police on 105 and quote file number 210610/2088.