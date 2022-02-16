Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Have you seen Karen? Concerns for welfare of missing woman

    Karen Holdem was reported missing by a family member on February 14. Photo: Police
    Canterbury police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing Ashburton woman. 

    Karen Holdem, 50, was reported missing by a family member on February 14.

    "(Holdem) was last known to be in either Ashburton or Hornby, and is believed to still be in the Canterbury area," a police spokesperson said.

    "However, she may have travelled north. There are concerns for her welfare.

    "Police are continuing to make inquiries into her whereabouts."

    If you can help locate Holdem, phone 105 and quote file number 220214/9155.

     

