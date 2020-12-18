Have you seen Lachie?: Police appeal for information after Christchurch teen goes missing

131052018_3848126358540397_2168921255674475182_n.jpg Photo: Canterbury police

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Christchurch teenager.

A police spokesperson said 16-year-old Lachie was reported missing from his home in Marshlands since Tuesday.

"Police and his family have concerns for his welfare."

He is described as being of medium build and 183cm tall.

The spokesperson said Lachie may be wearing black-coloured Adidas shorts, a black-coloured T-shirt and a dark blue-coloured Champion hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105 and quote file number 201217/8798.