Have you seen Olivia?: Appeal for missing Canterbury teenager

Have you seen Olivia? Photo: Supplied

Police are appealing for help to find a Canterbury teenager who was last seen on Saturday morning.

West Melton 15-year-old Olivia was last seen by her family on Saturday wearing grey tracksuit pants and a pink hoodie, police said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"Information suggests Olivia could be in the Akaroa area, but there is the potential that she is elsewhere in the Canterbury region.

"She could be travelling with a 23-year-old male."

Olivia's family and the police have concerns for the teenager's well-being.

If you've seen Olivia, or have information that could help find her, call 105 and quote file 221019/6816, or use the Update My Report at police.govt.nz.