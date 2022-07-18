Have you seen Ricky?

Ricky Hampton. Photo: Police

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man reported missing in the Christchurch area.

Ricky Hampton, 37, has been out of touch with family since last month, which is out of character, a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries have been made to establish his whereabouts but he has not been located.

"Police and Ricky's family have concerns for his welfare."

If you have seen Hampton, or know where he might be, call police on 105 and reference file number 220712/6778 or share information via 105 online.