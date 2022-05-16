Health workers march in Christchurch for 'a fair deal'

About 300 health workers from a range of specialties and backgrounds marched through central Christchurch as part of their strike action on Monday.

The protesting workers gathered opposite Christchurch Hospital at Hagley Park before making their way to the Bridge of Remembrance. The strike action follows more than a year of failed negotiations with DHBs over pay and work conditions.

The march also stopped outside the Canterbury DHB offices on Oxford Tce. The Public Service Association, which rejected a late offer from DHBs that it called a "kick in the guts", claims "their employer refuses to offer a fair deal to conclude their collective agreement negotiations".