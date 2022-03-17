Hearing date set Riccarton Rd liquor shop

A hearing will take place next week on Christchurch Liquor Ltd’s bid to sell alcohol at 62 Riccarton Rd. Photo: Star Media

Objectors to a proposed new bottle shop on Riccarton Rd will voice their opinions at a hearing which is set to start on Wednesday.

Twelve objections were made following Christchurch Liquor Ltd’s application to obtain a license to sell alcohol at the 62 Riccarton Rd site.

The application was publicly notified in September last year.

The Christchurch District Licensing Committee will hear from objectors, agencies and the applicant. It will then consider its decision and make an announcement on a yet to be determined date.

The committee has accepted a request from the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board to be heard at the hearing, a city council spokesperson said.

The Riccarton Bush-Kilmarnock Residents’ Association will be among the objectors. In a brief of evidence from chairman Tony Simons in support of its objection, he called the proposed location “highly unsuitable” for a liquor store.

“There is the Liquorland just 200 metres east, and no fewer than nine off-licences within a 1km radius of this site,” he said.

He also stated the site was 200m away from a Work and Income office and was incompatible with health and welfare issues faced by Work and Income clients.

“The risk is, if the licence is granted, it will result in further alcohol-related harm, particularly for very vulnerable citizens, and place our community further at risk.”

He also objected for other reasons, such as the dangers he believes are posed by the location - which is a busy road with limited parking options.

He said westbound Riccarton Rd motorists had “no acceptable exit options from the car park” and could risk making illegal and unsafe turns into Riccarton Rd.

The hearing's second day is scheduled for March 31.