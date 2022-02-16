Heavy congestion after motorway crash

273889149_314320584073084_4854296591991024560_n.jpg The scene of the crash on SH74 between Belfast and Prestons Rds. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island

A crash involving a car and motorcycle on a Christchurch motorway this morning caused heavy traffic congestion.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the southbound lanes of the Christchurch Northern Corridor (State Highway 74), between Belfast and Prestons Rds, about 6.45am on Wednesday.

The crash was cleared about 8.30am.

A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said there was still heavy traffic congestion in the area.

"Congestion is still quite bad, southbound on SH74 as traffic clears. Road users are advised to extra take care until this has cleared through.

"We wish to remind road users that both lanes of traffic are available at the moment southbound."

A St John spokesperson said one person suffered moderate injuries.