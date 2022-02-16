Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Updated 8.45 am

Heavy congestion after motorway crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    273889149_314320584073084_4854296591991024560_n.jpg

    The scene of the crash on SH74 between Belfast and Prestons Rds. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport...
    The scene of the crash on SH74 between Belfast and Prestons Rds. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island
    A crash involving a car and motorcycle on a Christchurch motorway this morning caused heavy traffic congestion.  

    Emergency services were called to the crash on the southbound lanes of the Christchurch Northern Corridor (State Highway 74), between Belfast and Prestons Rds, about 6.45am on Wednesday.

    The crash was cleared about 8.30am.

    A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said there was still heavy traffic congestion in the area.

    "Congestion is still quite bad, southbound on SH74 as traffic clears. Road users are advised to extra take care until this has cleared through.

    "We wish to remind road users that both lanes of traffic are available at the moment southbound." 

    A St John spokesperson said one person suffered moderate injuries.

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter