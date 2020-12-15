Tuesday, 15 December 2020

12.00 pm

Helicopter called to scrub fire on Port Hills

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A large fire has broken out on Christchurch's Port Hills - only days after a blaze forced residents out of their homes.

    Emergency services were called to the blaze about 11.30am on Tuesday.

    A police spokesperson said Clifton Tce has been closed and a helicopter has arrived at the scene.

    Multiple fire crews are at the scene.

    It comes after another fire in Hillsborough on Friday, which was caused by fireworks, forced a dozen residents to leave their homes around Port Hills Rd. They returned home on Saturday once the fire was contained.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter