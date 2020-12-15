Helicopter called to scrub fire on Port Hills

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to the blaze about 11.30am on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said Clifton Tce has been closed and a helicopter has arrived at the scene.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene.
It comes after another fire in Hillsborough on Friday, which was caused by fireworks, forced a dozen residents to leave their homes around Port Hills Rd. They returned home on Saturday once the fire was contained.