Helicopter called to scrub fire on Port Hills

A large fire has broken out on Christchurch's Port Hills - only days after a blaze forced residents out of their homes.

Emergency services were called to the blaze about 11.30am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said Clifton Tce has been closed and a helicopter has arrived at the scene.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene.

It comes after another fire in Hillsborough on Friday, which was caused by fireworks, forced a dozen residents to leave their homes around Port Hills Rd. They returned home on Saturday once the fire was contained.