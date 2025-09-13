Helicopter used to catch man fleeing police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man will appear in Christchurch District Court after a police pursuit overnight.
The man was driving a vehicle and failed to stop for officers on Acheson Ave, in the suburb of Shirley, shortly before 1am.
The vehicle was later sighted on Philpotts Rd, its tyres spiked a short time after that, and then it was tracked with assistance from a police helicopter.
It was found abandoned in Maurice Stanton Place, and the driver was located and arrested nearby about 1.40am.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop when signalled.