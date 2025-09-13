Saturday, 13 September 2025

Helicopter used to catch man fleeing police

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A map showing the path the police helicopter took during the pursuit. Image: Supplied
    A man will appear in Christchurch District Court after a police pursuit overnight.

    The man was driving a vehicle and failed to stop for officers on Acheson Ave, in the suburb of Shirley, shortly before 1am.

    The vehicle was later sighted on Philpotts Rd, its tyres spiked a short time after that, and then it was tracked with assistance from a police helicopter.

    It was found abandoned in Maurice Stanton Place, and the driver was located and arrested nearby about 1.40am.

    A 29-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop when signalled.

    RNZ