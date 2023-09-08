Help Christchurch trampolinist land at the world champs

Anya Crocker flying high in the synchronised trampoline competition. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch trampolinist Anya Crocker needs your help.

Anya Crocker. Photo: Supplied

The 13-year-old is heading to Birmingham, England, to compete at the trampoline world age group championships from November 16-19.

But she needs $10,000 to get there.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help Anya, who lives in Governors Bay, get to Birmingham. Her father Nathan Crocker will travel with her.

Said her mother Anita Leney: “Anya received the official call, naming her spot in the New Zealand team, about a month ago.”

“She has worked very hard since then, and we are very proud.

“She is very driven and super excited.

“Her focus has kicked into overdrive, and she is grateful for the opportunity to compete as well. Anything donated to help get her there would be amazing.”

The Cashmere High School student will compete in the solo trampoline event.

It comes after she won silver and bronze at the Australian nationals earlier this year.

She has won several New Zealand titles and is part of the Olympia Gymnastics Sports Club in Wigram.

Leney said the family is looking for ways to fundraise for the trip.

“We are looking for sponsors, for a ‘we’ve got your back’ t-shirt, which will be her new favourite shirt for summer, as a way of thanking all the kind people who have helped her get there,” she said.

“We have had a few donations through Givealittle, whose names will be added to the shirt.”

•To help Anya get to Birmingham, go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/jumping-onto-the-world-stage or direct message Anita Leney via Facebook

By Sasha Watson