Help needed after Christchurch woman's 'disappearance'

Police investigating the disappearance of a 39-year-old Christchurch woman who has not been seen since August have made a fresh appeal for help from the public.

Rowena was reported missing on October 22 but was last seen on August 14.

A police spokesperson said in a statement Rowena has not been in contact with her children and her "family is worried for her safety".

"Police investigating her disappearance have identified her as being in Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch in the recent months prior to her missing person report being made.

"If you have seen Rowena or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact us immediately.

"You can contact us via 105 either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing file number 251022/9026. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."