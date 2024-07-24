Help needed to track down elderly man's attacker

Christchurch police are appealing for help to track down the person who assaulted a man in his 70s on the Port Hills at the weekend.

The man was attacked at the top of the Rapaki Track by another man, police said.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital with head and facial injuries.

The attack is believed to have happened between 11pm Saturday and 7am Sunday.

Police said the attacker had two dogs with him and was driving a Kombi-style van.

"A man in his 70s was visiting the area to take photos at night on Summit Road, at the top of the Rapaki Track.

"Police are urging anyone who has information about the incident or can provide a description of the vehicle to speak with investigation staff.

"We are interested in any dashcam footage from anyone travelling on the Dyers Pass Road to the west side of Summit Road between 11pm Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

"Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 105 or online by clicking ‘Update Report’ https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and referencing file number 240721/6138."