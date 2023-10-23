Help sought to find missing Christchurch man

Peter Clare. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man missing in Christchurch.

Peter Maxwell Clare was last seen in the suburb of Woolston about 5pm yesterday.

The 67-year-old was wearing a light blue sweatshirt, trousers and running shoes.

In a statement this morning, police said they have concerns for Mr Clare's welfare.

"If you have seen Peter, or have any information that may assist in locating him, please contact police on 105."

Please reference file number: 231022/2963