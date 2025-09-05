Helping other wheelchair users find their 'moment of hope'

Less than a year after a crash left him paralysed, Brett Ladbrook was back riding motorcycles. He now tells his story of injury, recovery and rehabilitation to promote better motorcycle safety on our roads. Photo: Supplied

Brett Ladbrook is more focused on what he can do than what he can’t.

"If you put your mind to it, you can do anything. Life doesn't stop after a spinal injury."

It has been 40 years since Ladbrook crashed his motorcycle in Ponsonby.

He was 16 in 1985, and the accident left him with a spinal injury and unable to walk.

His memories of the day his life changed forever are a bit hazy.

Ladbrook, who was originally from Invercargill, was working in Ponsonby and looking at an apprentice mechanic job.

He rode his motorbike down one of the side streets of the inner-city suburb when a truck came over the centreline onto his side of the road and he swerved to dodge it.

“I've got a blank space for 20 minutes, and I can't remember anything,” says the 56-year-old.

Ladbrook's first memory of the accident was in the ambulance when he was told he had been in a serious crash.

He was travelling around 50km/h when he slid along the road and smashed into the curb, with his back taking the full impact.

“Apparently, I sat up after the accident, which didn’t help the injury to my spine. I was in a lot of pain, and I remember swearing my head off in the ambulance, I was in total shock.”

Ladbrook was taken to Auckland Hospital where he spent three days.

He was advised by the doctors that he had sustained a spinal injury and would not walk again.

“It was a pretty devastating moment and hard to take in at 16,” he says.

Photo: Supplied

Ladbrook was transferred to the Auckland Spinal Unit in Otara where he started his new life. Ladbrook and his whanau opted to not have corrective surgery and had six weeks of bed rest.

He spent another six weeks in the Spinal Unit rehabbing and the biggest impact on him was those around him living full lives with a spinal cord impairment.

“It was pretty tough going as you come to terms with those consequences of that moment,” he says.

“Seeing other guys that had been using chairs for a while, they were getting on with their lives working, playing sport, driving cars and just enjoying themselves. It was like a light at the end of the tunnel… a moment of hope.”

Ladbrook immediately thought about his passion: motorbikes.

He wanted to work out a way to get back on the bike and where there is a will, there is a way. He was back on motorcycles in less than a year.

Photo: Supplied

Ladbrook says the support of ACC was a constant pillar throughout his rehabilitation.

“I don’t know what I would have done without their support. They have been there to help me get back to working and a life of independence.”

He says there is nothing like the feeling of riding on the open road.

“It’s full freedom,” he says. “There are so many things I love about riding – the challenge of riding in all sorts of weather and the different roads, the sensory things you what you're taking in and the community, the people are awesome.

“I pinch myself that I'm still riding on a bike. It has got three wheels, so it is a different challenge to riding a two-wheel bike. They are tricky occasionally, but it has a sidecar where I can put my wheelchair.”

Ladbrook attends annual events like the Burt Munro Challenge in Bluff, and he always gets a lot of questions about being a wheelchair user and motorbike rider.

“People are intrigued I guess, but their interest is always genuine and supportive. Being able to ride and go on big trips, which are eight-hour rides has given me a lot of enjoyment.”

Ladbrook knows he is not alone in his passion and having a crash.

At motorcycle events, Ladbrook often fields questions about his life as a wheelchair user and motorbike rider. Photo: Supplied :

In 2024, ACC accepted 4,739 motorbike-related injuries at a cost of $150 million to help people recover.

This was the highest number of injuries and the highest cost in the past five years. The active claims cost was $109 million in 2020.

Ladbrook says too many Kiwis “wing it” when the conditions improve and they get back on their bikes.

“You have to be ready. Check the condition of your bike, your tyre pressure. I always give my bike a good wash, that’s usually where you notice a nut loose or something's a bit wobbly. Make sure your gear is in good condition and do some training to refresh your skills.”

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker says spring is the perfect time to be thinking about riding your motorbike safely.

Every year around 50 percent of motorbike riders deregister and put their bikes away over the winter months, then bring them back out in spring.

“As we come into September, it’s a great time of year and we want motorbike riders to celebrate their love of riding and get back on the open road,” he says.

“As you get back on the bike, make sure you’re ready to get the most out of your time on your bike. We recommend all riders complete a Ride Forever coaching programme.”

Photot: Supplied

ACC data shows that riders who have completed a Ride Forever course are up to 50 percent less likely to lodge a motorcycle-related accident claim than non-trained riders.

For Ladbrook, he loves helping other find their ‘moment of hope’. He works at the NZ Spinal Trust as a Peer Support worker and offers this advice to others who are at the start of their journey.

“Never give up. Give yourself time, time for your body to heal, your body to get fit and your mind to get around it. If there's something you want to do, someone else has already done it before.

“What a life changing accident like this does is makes you think outside the square, so you look at things differently, but you can still have a great life.”