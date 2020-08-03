Heritage clocks need time to settle in

Photo: Newsline

The Scarborough and New Brighton clocks are having some time-keeping troubles but Christchurch City Council is working to resolve them.

Both heritage clocks have had accuracy issues since their mechanisms were repaired and reinstalled last month, but this was expected.

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the mechanisms for both clocks are very complex and antiquated and it was anticipated there would be some initial problems with their accuracy and consistency following reinstallation.

“We’d like to reassure people that we’re aware of the problem and we're working closely with a specialist sub-contractor to carry out some ongoing minor adjustments, but this may take several weeks.”

This fine-tuning process is part of bedding in, he said. “This is totally normal and just part of reinstalling complex machinery that has been out of action for a long time and has a number of moving parts.

“They will take time to settle down and operate consistently. The sub-contractor is well aware of the situation and is factoring in this maintenance as part of the reinstallation schedule.”

The clock towers had suffered damage caused by the Canterbury earthquakes and decades of exposure to the seaside environment.

Work to repair both structures began in July last year. The buildings were restored and upgraded and the clock mechanisms and faces were removed and repaired by a specialist sub-contractor.

The Scarborough clock became operational again on July 14, while work on the New Brighton Clock Tower was completed on July 3.

- Newsline

