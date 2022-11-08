'He's trying to not be forgotten': Mosque shooter files appeal

The Christchurch mosque gunman who killed 51 people in 2019 is appealing his conviction and sentence, in a shock move that massacre survivors say is re-traumatising.

The Court of Appeal in Wellington this morning confirmed to the Herald that the gunman has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

A Court of Appeal spokeswoman said that no hearing date has yet been scheduled.

Imam Gamal Fouda who survived the terror attack at his Deans Ave mosque where 44 worshippers were shot dead during Friday prayer said he has faith in the New Zealand judicial system.

”I believe that this will cause significant trauma in our community and that the terrorist will gain nothing from it,” he said.

“I am struggling to understand why he is doing this when he himself pleaded guilty.

”I cannot help but think that this is another action from this terrorist to harm his victims again by keeping alive the memory of him and his terrorist actions.”

In March 2020, the gunman pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and a terrorism charge.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

At the time of his guilty pleas, many victims of the terror attack expressed their relief at having been spared the trauma of having to sit through a trial.

New Zealand’s worst-ever act of terrorism was filmed by the gunman and livestreamed on Facebook, leading to gun reforms and a global political summit initiated by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times during the Al Noor Mosque attack, hadn’t heard the news of the appeal when contacted by the Herald, and said he would discuss it with his lawyer tomorrow.

“He’s doing these things to keep reminding the public that ‘I’m still here’.

“He’s trying to not be forgotten.

“It’s not going to work and he will remain in there forever.”

Rahimi Ahmad who was shot at Al Noor and badly injured was today “very surprised and depressed” at the terrorist’s latest move.

”I really hope that his request is not granted,” he said.

”He was very lucky to have been well-treated in the prison.”

When contacted by the Herald today, Tarrant’s lawyer Ron Mansfield KC said he was “not available at this time” but added he was currently only assigned as counsel for the coronial inquiry into the March 15 terror attack.

-By Kurt Bayer