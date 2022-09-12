Hi-tech fire detection network switched on at Bottle Lake Forest

The self-powered sensors at Waitākiri Bottle Lake Forest Park help with early fire detection. Photo: Newsline

New technology is reducing the risk of a fire in one of Christchurch’s most popular recreational area's - Bottle Lake Forest.

Christchurch City Council and Spark New Zealand are trialling a new fire detection network that uses artificial intelligence to monitor the conditions within Waitākiri Bottle Lake Forest Park, which is also a commercial forest.

A network of five self-powered sensors deliver environmental monitoring, live micro-climate weather updates, air quality information, and visual and thermal imaging 24 hours a day to help with early fire detection.

Council manager of Smart Christchurch, Michael Healy, said the technology will help protect a special part of the city.

"Thousands of people visit Waitākiri Bottle Lake Forest Park each year to get out in nature and enjoy the bike and walking tracks. The technology will help protect the forest, neighbouring properties, the environment and wildlife.

"The 360-degree cameras and (Internet of Things or IoT) technology sensors are continuously monitoring conditions, providing valuable real-time data on things like air quality and ground temperature,” says Healy.

Bottle Lake Forest Park. Photo: Star News

Spark IoT lead Tony Agar says emergency services and Christchurch residents will benefit from the technology.

"The data is transmitted to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, who will be able to take action if conditions present a fire danger," Agar says.

"In the event of a fire emergency, this means emergency teams can strategically position ground and aerial personnel at the most effective locations or even track changes in wind speed and direction to stay ahead of the event.”

Fenz senior adviser readiness and recovery, Wayne Hamilton, said early detection and intelligence helps them mobilise resources quickly and gives people living in the area time to implement their emergency plans.

"Fire and Emergency is interested to learn how technology like this can help reduce the incidence and consequences of fire in our community,'' Hamilton said.