Hidden gems to open their doors in Christchurch

Te Matatiki Toi Ora The Arts Centre: Great Hall (Benjamin Mountfort, 1881-82). Photo: Open Christchurch

Forty-one of Christchurch’s "most exceptional works of architecture" will be opened up for the public to explore this weekend.

From Saturday to Sunday, people can walk through and view a range of different buildings from Brooklands to Governors Bay as a part of the Open Christchurch festival.

The architectural experience will include the Harewood Crematorium on Wilkinsons Rd, designed by Warren & Mahoney. A private Tokyo-style residence that offers an insight into the future of urban living and has won awards for its immersion of Māori language and values will also feature in the line-up.

The Harewood Crematorium. PHOTO: DAVE RICHARDS PHOTOGRAPHY

“We are really excited to offer a new selection of the city’s most exceptional works of architecture for people to enjoy this year,” said festival director Jessica Halliday (right).

“It’s only because of the generosity and commitment of our building partners that we’re able to have such a diverse programme.

“We hope people embrace it with the same extraordinary enthusiasm that they did last year.”

Buildings of different ages, styles and uses will be open for the public to experience for free, apart from a handful of private residences that require a booking fee.

Other highlights will include culturally, historically and architecturally important buildings that are not usually open for free to the public.

Addington Gaol. PHOTO: PEANUT PRODUCTIONS

Buildings, such as the former Addington Gaol, the industrial treasure Wood’s Mill and 65 Cambridge Tce, are among some of the architecture on display.

The festival will be presented by Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making.

Members of the public are invited to the Harewood Crematorium on the evening of April 29 to light a candle and reflect on the year, before the full programme starts the following day.

Four guided walks will explore Ngāi Tahu identity and its history in Christchurch and Lyttelton, and there will be more than 20 activities, including talks, tours and workshops, to round out the programme.

Te Manawa Atawhai Catherine McAuley Centre. PHOTO: SAM HARTNETT

The buildings will be open at different times across the weekend, with a timetable of activities and some advance bookings required.

Residents and visitors who want to participate are encouraged to study the programme and website and create their own itinerary of highlights.