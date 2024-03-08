High hopes for fan support at SailGP on Lyttelton Harbour

Photo: SailGP

SailGP is hoping to make its Christchurch leg the largest ticketed sailing event in the world.

About 15,000 tickets have already been sold for the weekend of racing on Christchurch's Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour on March 23 and 24.

SailGP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts said organisers are hoping to sell out the 22,000 seats available.

"Christchurch has proven to be one of our very best events to date - with fantastic racing, thousands of fans and spectacular scenery in a natural amphitheatre.

"We can't wait to return later this month for another brilliant weekend of racing in front of a record-setting crowd," Sir Russell said.

He said SailGP athletes voted it the best event on the season three calendar and there are hopes the season four version will be "bigger and even better, with increased capacity across stadium-style seating".

Ticket sales did not include on-water spectators who could buy "Bring Your Own Boat" tickets.

The Platinum Lawn and Shoreline Villas had already sold out, SailGP said.

The fees for the event and its Marine Mammal Management Plan were yet to be finalised earlier this week.

The New Zealand team were placed second in the standings coming into the event.

Team driver Peter Burling said: "We've always enjoyed incredible support at home. New Zealand fans are among the most passionate in the world and after a season of watching us compete halfway across the globe, we can't wait to reward them with an incredible weekend of racing on Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour."

Spectators are also expected to watch from vantage points across the Port Hills.

The races will be live-streamed on TV channel Three and ThreeNow from 3pm each day.