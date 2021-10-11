High St road works should be finished before Christmas

A major street upgrade that has caused disruption in central Christchurch should be finished before Christmas, the city council says.

Lynette Ellis. Photo: Supplied

When work on the High St upgrade started in July, Christchurch City Council and Fulton Hogan aimed to have the bulk of it completed by Show Weekend.

The upgrade, which saw temporary parking restrictions and street closures put in place, aimed to make High St more pedestrian-friendly. This included road resurfacing, streetscape improvements and extending the tram loop.

The Covid-19 lockdown pushed out the schedule and now Fulton Hogan expects the project to be largely completed by the first weekend of December.

"(Fulton Hogan has) worked hard to make up some of the time lost due to the lockdown and are making good progress," council acting head of transport Lynette Ellis said.

"They have completed the work to replace the sewer and stormwater pipes and they are working on laying the new tram tracks linking High Street and Poplar Street and installing the new paving.

"Most of this work should be completed by Friday, 3 December.

Most of the work on High St should be finished by December 3. Photo: Newsline / CCC

"Work on High Street will then be scaled back to allow businesses to make the most of the busy Christmas period.

"Fulton Hogan will then return in the new year to install the tram poles and overhead wires, and complete the upgrade of the area in front of the Cotters site.

"This work will happen with the road open, but there will still be some traffic management in place."

The High St work includes:

Introducing a safer 10 km/h speed limit.

Levelling the paving across the road and footpath between Lichfield and Tuam Sts, with a new paving pattern incorporating a Ngāi Tahu design.

Introducing short-stay parking for shoppers and deliveries - P60 spaces, loading zones, mobility parks, motorcycle parks, and cycle stands.

Creating a safer cycling connection between Tuam St and the central city.

Simplifying the intersection at Tuam/High Sts.

Installing feature lighting and new street furniture.

Introducing more trees, including new planted areas at the corner of High and Cashel Sts, and around the Manchester, Lichfield and High Sts intersection.

Upgrading stormwater pipes along High St.

Replacing the sewer pipe in some places along High St between Cashel and Manchester Sts, and round into Lichfield St.

Installing a new tram stop near the Poplar and Tuam Sts intersection.

Said Ellis: "When it is all complete High Street is going to look fantastic. It will be a much more attractive space for people to enjoy and it will be safer for both pedestrians and cyclists."