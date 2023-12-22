High St work to start in new year

Work will include a new road surface, wider footpaths and a northbound cycle connection. Photo: Newsline

Work to improve the southern-most section of Christchurch's High St is set to kick off in late January.

City council head of transport Lynette Ellis says the project is expected to take about four months.

“The work on High St will enhance the streetscape between Tuam and St Asaph Sts with a new road surface, wider footpaths to allow for outdoor dining, upgraded street lighting, new landscaping and a northbound cycle connection that links the central city's cycle network with Puari ki Kahukura Heathcote Expressway.

“The new paving will match the Aramoana design you can see on the section of High St between Manchester and Tuam Sts.”

CORDE has been appointed to complete the project, and will visit affected people in the new year to talk them through what they can expect.

“We're thanking people for their patience as we make these improvements, and we know the end result will be well worth waiting for – High St is going to look and feel very welcoming,” Ellis said.

The city council will also introduce a 10km/h speed limit to this section of High St, and it will be made one-way for southbound traffic.

It will also create a right-turn exit onto St Asaph St as well as an exit onto Madras St.