High-tech Inspector Gadget house sells for $2.375m

The outdoor area and heated saltwater swimming pool was a real talking feature of the Hills Road home in Marshland, Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch businessman looking for a “‘sexy” property found his true love when he set eyes on a near-new James Bond-esque lifestyle property in Marshland with all the bells and whistles, including a built-in coffee machine.

The 284sqm Hills Rd property sold for $2.375 million at the end of November – just under its $2.4m RV – and marked the end of a stressful era for the outgoing owners who were involved in a 10-year insurance battle to get the home replaced after it was damaged in the earthquakes.

However, two years after the impressive home was completed, they have sold it to buy a farm.

The Hills Rd home had a range of high-tech features including a built-in coffee machine. Photo: Supplied

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom “Inspector Gadget” home was built by Onyx Homes and had a state-of-the-art geothermal central heating system for underfloor heating and a continuous supply of hot water, solar panels, an inbuilt ventilation system and heated saltwater swimming pool.

Harcourts listing agent Joe Laing said the north-facing outdoor area overlooking the luxurious pool was the big talking point for everyone who viewed the home.

They also liked that it was “huge” and the master bedroom was separate from the rest of the bedrooms, he said.

The new owner is upgrading from his existing property already in Marshland to the “special property”.

“He was quite excited about it. He wanted something a bit sexy.”

Laing said all the high-tech features made the property stand out over other homes in the area.

“It was a bit of a property out of the ordinary really because you could have easily built a property that size to a standard spec and it would have been really lovely, but it was certainly more impressive than just your standard big house.”

The home was in a unique pocket of high-end lifestyle properties that no one really knew about including one which won House of the Year award in 2021. It was also just a 10-minute drive to the CBD.

While several much larger properties have fetched $3m-plus, Laing said it was a significant price for its size.

Laing said the property attracted a mix of people including farmers looking to move to Christchurch, as well as families and homeowners in Papanui wanting to move from the suburbs to the larger lifestyle block.

