'Highest-risk route' in Canterbury: Three injured after car hits black ice

    Emergency services were called to the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd about 8.26am on Wednesday....
    Emergency services were called to the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd about 8.26am on Wednesday. Photo: George Heard
    A car has crashed and rolled onto its roof after hitting a patch of black ice on Banks Peninsula this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd at 8.26am on Wednesday.

    A police spokesperson said it appears the road is icy and contractors have been notified to lay grit.

    Three people were injured in the crash, the spokesperson said.

    The temperature was still sitting on -2.7 deg C in Christchurch at 9am after a freezing low of -4.6 deg C and heavy frost overnight.

    The crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd on Wednesday. Photo: George Heard
    A St John spokesman said one person with moderate injuries has been transported to Christchurch Hospital.

    Seventy-five people have been killed or seriously injured in crashes on the Christchurch to Akaroa road between 2011 and 2020.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager Pete Connors said it is the highest-risk route in terms of personal safety in Canterbury.

    Feedback is being sought on whether the speed limits need to be adjusted.

    Between June 23 and July 27, members of the public are being urged to let Waka Kotahi know about any part of the route where they think the speed limit is not right.

    The crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd. Photo: Supplied
