Historic human bones found in Christchurch

    Historic human bones were found at a Christchurch property earlier this week.

    A police spokeswoman said the remains were found at a residential address on Woodham St on February 24.

    While some of the remains have been identified as human, the spokeswoman said animal bones were also found.

    Police conducted the initial inquiry into the investigation, however, it has since been taken over by Heritage New Zealand.
     

