Holiday time works well for Banks Peninsula show

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel watches while show president Tania Kiely addresses the crowd, following the grand parade at last January’s show. PHOTO: CENTRAL RURAL LIFE FILES

Duvauchelle is planning to welcome in the new year in style.

While many will be recovering from celebrating the start of 2021, Duvauchelle A&P Association secretary Giles Hancock will be busy making the last-minute arrangements for the annual show held on January 9 in the scenic Akaroa Harbour area.

"It’s a funny time of year and it’s a time when everyone is still in holiday mode, but it seems to work. We get good horse entries and the horse people come and camp out for the week and train their younger horses."

Shows have been held on the site since 1913 and on the Akaroa Harbour side of Banks Peninsula for more than 150 years.

This year’s show will have two special guests, newly elected Banks Peninsula MP Tracey McLellan joining Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

"Lianne likes to come and support the show, even though she is still on holiday, and we appreciate the support.

"It’s a real community event and it’s a good, strong community on the peninsula. Businesses are doing it a bit tight at the moment, but we seem to be getting the support," Hancock said.

The uncertainty of Covid-19, which has caused other shows and events around the country to be cancelled, means there are no major changes or special events planned for this year’s show, Hancock said.

President Tania Kiely is back for her second year in charge, and her event of choice is "decorated gumboots".

There will be a pallet competition with entrants required to construct something out of old pallets.

One of the main events is the presentation of the Banks Peninsula Appreciation Award following the grand parade. Nominations for the award close just before Christmas.

The deadline for horse entries has been extended to December 31, which means no catalogue will be printed.

"We are hoping that people will see there is a show and that the horse people will be keen, as there hasn’t been that many events," Hancock said.

"We always get good horse entries so it could be one of the biggest horse shows around."