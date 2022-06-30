Home and Leisure Show gears up for big turnout

More than 100 exhibitors will be showcasing their products and ideas at the Star Media Home & Leisure Show. Photo: Star Media

This weekend, discover the best ways to improve your home and lifestyle at Christchurch’s only New Zealand-owned Home & Leisure Show.

It’s on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm at Christchurch Arena, so why not attend and explore thousands of ideas under one roof.

Enjoy informative seminars brought to you by Resene, or place a bid in an exciting live auction for a 50m2, two-bedroom one-bathroom cosy home set for 1.45pm on Sunday, also at the seminar area. Register your interest at the Cosy Home stand or online at cosyhomes.co.nz by noon Sunday.

This Cosy Homes 50sq m home at Christchurch Arena will be up for auction at 1.45pm on Sunday, July 3. Photo: Star Media

Sip, taste and try new products before you buy in the Taste Zone, upgrade your leisure activities with boats, camper vans and caravans in the Leisure Zone, learn about eco-friendly products and services in the Eco Zone, and be inspired by landscaping plans, spas, fencing, garden supplies and more in the Landscaped Outdoor Living Zone.

Grab a free goodie bag on your way in, read the inspiring Home & Leisure magazine, plus enjoy a selection of products from Nescafe, Arbonne and Bondi Sands.

Don’t forget you can also enter to win a prize hamper at the show with products supplied from The Hotel Sheet, Fudge Cottage, Oh Bubbles, 2WP, Caffe Italiano, 4 Seasons, Sentinel Security, Smiths City and V-revive. Just fill out the entry form in this week’s paper and bring it with you to go in the draw.