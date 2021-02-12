Home outside of jail found for former Chch man who is NZ's longest-serving prisoner

A home outside of prison has been found for New Zealand's longest-serving inmate, former Christchurch man and convicted sex offender Alf Vincent.

The 83-year-old dementia sufferer has been in a high-dependency unit at Rimutaka Prison near Wellington. His release was ordered last year.

He pleaded guilty in 1968 to seven charges of indecent assault and was sentenced to the open-ended term of preventive detention.

He was eligible to be considered for parole many times since but was deemed an undue risk to the safety of the community.

Vincent has late-stage dementia and a range of other health issues.

On Friday, the Department of Corrections told the High Court in Wellington a home has been found for Vincent. However, the location has been suppressed.

The only time Vincent has spent outside the razor wire was during day passes and weekend leaves in the early 80s - which were revoked when he was caught talking to young boys.

But in a decision last year Justice Jillian Mallon in the High Court at Wellington ordered he be released, finding he was being detained "arbitrarily" in breach of the Bill of Rights Act.

In her judgment, Justice Mallon said Vincent had stage five dementia and did not appear to know his own name. He cannot speak clearly or care for himself.

"He has been refused parole at least 48 times, most recently on 19 August 2019," she said in her judgment.

"He is apparently New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner. How can this be?

"I consider the process which ought to have enabled his release some time ago has miscarried. He no longer represents an undue risk to the safety of the community."

Psychological reports over the years continued to assess Vincent as being at a high risk of reoffending against children, but not against adults.

In recent years he has suffered significant cognitive decline, to the point where he cannot recall his own age, has trouble naming simple objects, and often mixed up night and day.

In July this year, Vincent's lawyer made an application for compassionate release, expressing concern that little seemed to have been done to advance a release plan for Vincent despite a 2007 Parole Board decision stating that it was "unacceptable to think that he is doomed to die in prison".

The prison director provided a report last August stating Vincent had little understanding of where he was and why he was there, but was easy to deal with and could generally be lured back to his cell with tea and a biscuit.

"Vincent is generally quiet and smiley, with little understanding of his surroundings," the director said.

His "disinhibited behaviours" were easily managed with distractions and directions.

The application was refused because no suitable secure care facility could be found for Vincent.

The matter eventually came to a judicial review before Justice Mallon, with Vincent's counsel alleging the Parole Board had erred in multiple areas, including failing to take into account his mental impairment and the Bill of Rights Act.

Counsel argued the board incorrectly factored in Vincent's sexualised conduct in prison, when that conduct was actually a symptom of his dementia, and was lawful.

Another doctor report from October this year found he was "mentally totally incompetent" and "dependent on carers for every aspect of his living".

The doctor said he "cannot pose a risk to any person" and needed appropriate care.

Justice Mallon said the punitive part of Vincent's sentence finished more than 40 years ago, and that the need for public protection must be "compelling" if Vincent was to be detained for such a long time.

She believed the board was wrong to find Vincent was a risk to the community.

"How realistic was it that, as an elderly man with dementia, who was easily redirected and managed, he would have the opportunity to sexually offend against young boys or indeed anyone?

"The board appears to have equated continued interest in sexual activity as equating with risk, and risk as equating with an undue risk, without more consideration."

Justice Mallon made a declaration that Vincent was being arbitrarily detained in breach of the Bill of Rights Act.

-Additional reporting NZ Herald