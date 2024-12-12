Homes evacuated, SH1 closed as crews battle large grass fires

State Highway 1 south of Christchurch has been closed and three houses evacuated as five helicopters and 22 trucks battle multiple uncontained blazes this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the fires broke out near the railway lines next to SH1 between Burnham and Dunsandel about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Crews from the Burnham Camp, Dunsandel, Rolleston, Kirwee, Wigram, Lincoln, Darfield South, Darfield, Leeston, Christchurch City, and Canterbury High Country stations are at the scene and more firefighters are on the way.

"Three houses have been evacuated as a precaution due to the vegetation fire near Burnham," the Fenz spokesperson said.

"The fire area is currently estimated to be around 30 hectares in size.

"One structure - a shed - has been destroyed by the fire. The fire is not contained or controlled.

"There are 22 trucks, tankers and support vehicles on the ground, with five helicopters in the air."

Crews are responding to multiple grass fires along State Highway 1 south of Burnham. Photo: Supplied

The spokesperson said there is one large fire and two smaller blazes, both near the SH1 intersections with Selwyn Lake Rd and Telegraph Rd. Eyewitness Andrew King was driving to Christchurch when he saw the fires. He said the large blaze appeared to have started next to the railway lines. Photo: Andrew King "There are a number of fire appliances and one helicopter I can see fighting the fire," King said. "Traffic was backed up and down to a crawl before the diversion at Dunsandel." Photo: Stevie Farrant The Fenz spokesperson said SH1 is likely to be "closed for some time" and motorists should avoid the area if possible. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH1 was closed between Leeston Dunsandel and Burnham Rds. "People should avoid the area and follow the instructions of Fire and Emergency crews if people are already in the area."

Multiple grass fires have broken out along State Highway 1. Photo: Supplied