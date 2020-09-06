Sunday, 6 September 2020

Homicide investigation after man killed in Christchurch

    Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found seriously injured at an address in Edgeware, Christchurch this morning.

    Police were called to the address about 2.47am.

    The man was transferred to Christchurch Hospital but died shortly after.

    "One person was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with our enquiries," a police spokesperson said.

    Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, she said.

    A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will continue this morning.

    NZ Herald

     

