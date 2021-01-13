Homicide investigation in Christchurch after body found buried in backyard

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a man was found at a property in Christchurch this morning.

Police were alerted about 9.44am on Wednesday about a body at a property on Main North Rd in Papanui.

The property is next to St Joseph’s School.

Police are at a property in Papanui where a body has been found. Photo: Anna Leask / NZH

One person is assisting police with our enquiries, a police spokesperson said.

Stuff is reporting it’s understood that individual contacted police and told them there was a body buried at the property.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and we want to reassure members of the public that there are no general safety concerns for the wider Papanui community."

A scene guard is in place at the property while Police investigate.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

It comes after a raft of shootings in Christchurch recently.

A shooting in Kaiapoi on January 4 left Fairmont Wiringi, the son of a Mongrel Mob leader, seriously injured.

Wiringi's father Joseph is a Mongrel Mob president and his brother Fairlane is also a patched member of the gang.

It came just days after Christchurch man Kane Wayman - an associate of the Head Hunters gang - was killed.

Wayman had attended a New Year's Eve party at the headquarters of rival gang Mongols MC.

A police spokesperson said one person is assisting them with their inquiries. Photo: Anna Leask

- Additional reporting NZH