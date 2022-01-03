Homicide probe launched after Chch baby dies

Monday, 3 January 2022

    Police have launched a homicide probe after a three-month-old baby died in hospital of serious injuries.

    The child was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on New Year's Eve and died yesterday.

    "Police staff have spoken to a number of witnesses in relation to the death and they have provided critical information which is assisting the ongoing investigation.

    "While some information has been provided we are still appealing for anyone who may have details about how the baby was injured to come forward and speak to us.
    "If you can help, please get in touch with us via 105 and quote file number 211231/7575.

    Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111," police said.

    Detective Inspector Michael Ford said on Saturday that a scene examination was taking place at a home on Cuffs Rd in Wainoni to help determine what had occurred.

