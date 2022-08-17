Horror at white supremacist's ability to stand for school board

Dick Edmundson. Photo: Education Gazette

The principal of Christchurch's Te Aratai College says voters should do their research on candidates standing in his school's board elections.

White supremacist Philip Arps was sentenced to 21 months in 2019 for sharing the video of the Christchurch terror attacks and has put his name forward for a trustee position at the Linwood school.

Principal Dick Edmundson says Arps' eligibility to stand could be a grey area and is seeking advice.

He spoke to RNZ's Susie Ferguson:

Meanwhile, members of the Linwood community are horrified to see the white supremacist standing for the school board.

Philip Arps' attempt to make it onto the board of multi-cultural Te Aratai College has led to calls for election rules to be tightened. RNZ's Jean Edwards reports: