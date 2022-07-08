Hot pools wedding a first for New Brighton

Sophia and Robbie Hart got married at the hot pools in front of small group of friends and family. Photo: Newsline

A Christchurch couple have become the first to tie the knot at the New Brighton hot pools.

Sophia and Robbie Hart were married during a surprise sunrise ceremony at He Puna Taimoana on Marine Pde in front a small group of friends and family overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Their friends and family were not aware of the couple's wedding plans until moments before the ceremony.

They love being spontaneous and, after enjoying a night at one of He Puna Taimoana’s sunset sessions earlier this year, they said they had found their dream wedding location.

"As soon as we walked in we were like 'wow'," Sophia said.

"There was a beautiful feel and energy to the place and we knew we wanted to get married there.

"Weddings can be so stressful and it can be boring for guests.

"We didn’t want something boring. We wanted something special and fulfilling.

"We always knew we wanted a surprise wedding, so we invited about 25 of our closest friends and family to join us at the pools.

"We only told them to meet us there the day before so they were all blown away when I came out in my wedding dress."

Sophia said they didn’t have any expectations for the day but the staff were "easy and accommodating".

“We kept our vows short and sweet and were wearing our togs underneath," said Sophia.

"As soon as we finished, we jumped in the plunge pool and joined our guests. It was perfect."

The celebrant, Taurapa, said it was an ambitious plan but everything fell into place.

"Incorporating te reo Māori was really important for Sophia and Robbie," he said.

"I was disguised as a lifeguard as the guests arrived.

"As soon as I started speaking in te reo I think they all started to click.

"It’s definitely the most out there wedding I have been a part of.

"I don’t know how they got all their guests to a surprise wedding at 7am in the middle of winter, but it worked.

"Everyone was really happy, it was a nice celebration.”

He Puna Taimoana manager Merryn Skipper said the wedding was very exciting.

"It was such a magical morning," Skipper said.

"The team really came together to pull off something special for the bride and groom and their guests.

"We loved being a part of their happy day.

"Our sunrise sessions have been so popular. It is such a stunning part of Christchurch and we’re so happy that Sophia and Robbie chose to have their nuptials here."