Hotline to help needy get essentials

Cantabrians in need of assistance accessing essential household goods and services due to the COVID-19 lockdown can get help via a helpline.



Civil Defence Emergency Management Canterbury group controller Neville Reilly said a helpline is now operating to help vulnerable people who are unable to access essentials such as food and medication.

This is part of a partnership between it, the Christchurch City Council and all-district councils in Canterbury.

The helpline is primarily for those in need of welfare support who are struggling to get these goods or services through family, friends or other means. These people include the elderly, those with health or social vulnerabilities, people with disabilities and those without access to transport.

Said Mr Reilly: “These measures will particularly assist the disabled, at-risk groups, and people who cannot access these services themselves.



“This service is intended for those facing hardship and is offered in addition to a range of other support measures provided by other agencies, particularly the Ministry of Social Development.”



“We request that, if you are able to provide for yourself at this time, please help by keeping the line free for those who need urgent assistance,” he said



Residents who need assistance can call 0800 24 24 11. For Christchurch, the helpline will operate 24/7. For other districts, the helpline will function during normal council business hours.



The helpline service will be able to refer callers to the relevant Government agency delivering the services they need.