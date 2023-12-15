Hottest day of summer for some

Dunedin beaches could see some action tomorrow as summer heat arrives in the city. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Sizzling highs of up to 30 deg C are set to warm regions in the east of the country today, which is forecast to be the hottest day of the summer so far.

Experts are reporting this weather heralds a period of settled, sunny conditions as we approach Christmas Day.

North Otago, parts of eastern Canterbury and Blenheim are tipped to see the highest temperatures, reaching 30 deg C at about noon. Christchurch is set to reach 25 deg C.

Further south, Alexandra is also in for a warm one, on 29 deg C, and Dunedin is tipped to reach 26 deg C.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said temperatures in the North Island would not be as high but were still “certainly noteworthy”.

“Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay will find the highest temperatures for the North Island (today) and probably not too far behind places in the eastern Bay of Plenty will get quite warm as well.”

A mixture of warm air and wispy clouds is the “quintessential recipe for a warm day, whether it’s in June or whether it’s in January”, Brandolino said.

As we head into the weekend, the same areas are expected to remain hot and sunny.

“This period is probably the beginning of an extended kind of warm and relatively settled weather for a good chunk of the country.”

Other areas, however, will not be afforded the luxury of clear skies and beaming sunshine today as the wind turns northwesterly, causing rain to fall on the west coast of the South Island, according to MetService.

“Heavy Rain Watches have been issued from Fiordland up the coast to Buller from Friday into Saturday with another front bringing further potential for heavy rain on Sunday,” meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“The front will likely bring some rain to southwestern parts of the North Island this weekend before the band of rain wraps across the North Island to kick off the new working week, albeit in a weakened state.”

Looking ahead to the first week of the school summer holidays next week, high pressure will begin to build up on Tuesday. This will make for a sunny run up towards Christmas Day in most areas.

“After keeping a close eye on how the forecast models have developed since they started covering the 25th, the general set-up of high pressure over our shores with rain in the southwest looks to be the top contender for weather situations this Christmas,” Ferris said.

“But given the extended lead-time, it’s not worth getting into the fine details as even the rough picture provided could change significantly.”