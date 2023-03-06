House catches fire in Hoon Hay

The units from Ilam, Spreydon and Wigram spent two hours tackling the fire. Photo: NZ Herald

A dozen firefighters took the best part of two hours to extinguish a house blaze in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay.

Three firetrucks pulled up outside a property on Ostler Pl shortly after 9.30pm yesterday following reports that a house on the street was “well involved”.

The units from Ilam, Spreydon and Wigram spent a couple of hours tackling the fire.

Shift manager Jill Higgison confirmed all the house’s occupants were safely out of the house by the time fire crews arrived.

It’s uncertain how many people lived at the house.

Fire crews had the blaze fully extinguished by 11.25pm.

Photos taken at where the scene of the blaze is believed to have occurred show minimal external damage to the property, despite reports of it being “well involved”.