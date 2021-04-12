House fire in Christchurch being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to the house fire on Gayhurst Rd just before midnight. Image: Google

A house fire in Christchurch is being treated as suspicious by authorities.

Two fire crews were called to the property on Gayhurst Rd in Dallington just before midnight on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency NZ received reports of trees on fire - which had then spread to the house.

Authorities said the house appears to have been abandoned and there were no reports of injuries.

The 100 sq m single-storey house was well-ablaze when crews arrived.

Fire and Emergency said the fire was being treated as suspicious because the house was unoccupied.

The fire was put out just after 3am.

A fire investigator will be back at the scene early on Monday.