House prices take a tumble

gettyimages-552643803.jpg Photo: Getty Images / File

House prices are falling at the fastest rate in more than a decade and at the fastest pace since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

Corelogic's House Price Index fell 0.9 per cent last month as the downturn in the property market became further entrenched.

The drop of 2.5 per cent for the past three months was the largest quarterly fall since the GFC.

Prices fell in each of the six main centres and previously resilient Christchurch joined the negative trend in other major cities.

Prices in the Garden City were down 1.6 per cent last month, while Wellington posted the biggest monthly fall of 3.6 per cent in July.

Corelogic NZ head of research Nick Goodall said despite the steep decline in prices, a property crash was not on his radar.

"The relatively controlled nature of this downturn is unlikely to ring alarm bells for those at the RBNZ [Reserve Bank of New Zealand] especially after such a strong upswing in values prior to the end of 2021," Goodall said.

"Trying to get control of inflation through OCR [Official Cash Rate] increases is likely to remain their number one priority for now."

For the past three months, Wellington's prices were down a marked 6.7 per cent.

Values in Dunedin remained slightly above the same time last year, but fell a further 1.3 per cent in July to take the cumulative fall since the start of the year to 5.8 per cent.

Auckland prices dropped a further 0.7 per cent last month, with a similar falls in Hamilton of 0.6 per cent and Tauranga of 0.9 per cent.

Outside the main cities, all main urban areas experienced a price decline over the last three months.

In particular, Napier values were down 6.1 per cent since April to leave the average value only 3 per cent above the same time last year.

In Palmerston North, persistent falls have left the average value only 0.9 per cent ahead of the same time last year, to sit at $720,000.

Weakness has crept into the Queenstown market, though the annual growth rate of 20.5 per cent tells the story of a resilient and unique market, no doubt buoyed by the full opening of the New Zealand border at the start of this month.