House wrongly targeted in city shootings

A string of linked shooting incidents in Christchurch includes one in which a house was mistakenly targeted, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said police are making enquiries after four incidents over the past two days where shots had been fired towards residential properties.

He said officers were called to properties on Hammond Place, Spreydon, and Gayhurst Rd, Dallington, about 10.30pm on Friday, and Hammond Place and Broadbent Street in Riccarton yesterday between 10.30 and 11pm.

"It has been established firearms were discharged towards properties in all cases."

He said no-one had been injured.

"Police believe the incidents are connected and are working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

"In one case, we believe a property has been wrongly targeted, as our enquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address.

"We would like to send a clear message to the people responsible for this behaviour - we won't tolerate this level of violence in our communities."

He said police were committed to finding the offenders and holding them to account by putting them before the courts.

- Police 105, file number 221210/6364

- ODT Online