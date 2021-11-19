How do Christchurch residents feel about the Auckland border opening?

Elisa Katernoza, Elisabeth Qausila, Andrew Moorhouse, Eldar Akhmetor, Mikaella Fesway, Brendon Moir, Darin McLennan, Andrew Dean. Photos: Emily Moorhouse/Kristie Boland

Reporters Emily Moorhouse and Kristie Boland hit the streets of Christchurch to ask residents if they were surprised Covid-19 had returned to the city this week and whether the Government should open the border with Auckland on December 15. Opinion was divided.

Bianca Shan: I’m surprised [about the new case] because I thought there were stricter border rules in place. I thought we would be okay down here because of the restrictions in place. For the time being I don’t think people should travel from Auckland because there’s new cases there everyday so it could spread here. I think it’s quite sad. A lot of people will be angry.

Andrew Moorhouse: It was bound to happen. I think Auckland has hit their vaccination rate so I think it’s fair enough that they should be able to travel.

Marie Harvey: I’m not too happy about it, it’s concerning. People from Auckland shouldn’t travel around because it could spread the virus which would mean unnecessary lockdowns.

Mikaella Fesway: I don’t think people from Auckland should travel because they have lots of cases.

Ann Noonan: I was waiting for it to happen, I was expecting it. People in Auckland are frustrated. They don’t see an end. Some people are looking too much on social media for information.

Eldar Akhmetor: That would concern me [the new case], there are so many people gathering around. I think there should be restrictions and people should have to have tests before they leave.

Brendon Moir: I’d hope people would be more careful with making sure they scan and wear masks. I think we’ve got complacent. I think it is going to come to the South Island so the more people that get vaccinated the better.

Darin McLennan: Yeah it does concern me, it’s the complacency of people. You’d hope people do the right thing and scan, wear masks and get vaccinated, but you can’t know. It’s a little worrying having people travel here but you can’t stop it forever.

Jemma Lumb: It concerns me because if we go into lockdown I can’t go shopping and see my friends and family.

Andrew Dean: I’m not concerned because I’m fully vaccinated. People should be able to travel from Auckland if they are fully vaccinated.

Elisabeth Qausila: I’m not really concerned if it’s just an isolated case because I’m vaccinated. I’d probably just be worried about what that means in terms of lockdowns. People probably shouldn’t be able to travel down here from Auckland during the busy holiday period.

Elisa Katernoza: I’m not really concerned if it’s just one case. People from Auckland probably shouldn’t be able to travel down here because their cases are pretty high.