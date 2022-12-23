How to survive the airport madness

Air NZ said December 23 was expected to be the airline's busiest day of the year. Photo: NZME

Airports and airlines around the country are bracing for the busiest few days of the year as families reunite for Christmas.

Travellers are being warned to be patient as staff shortages and huge passenger numbers mean airport queues may be longer than usual.

A total of 50,000 travellers are expected through Auckland Airport on Friday and Christmas Eve.

Up to 30,000 people are expected to pass through Christchurch Airport on Friday, while Wellington Airport is expecting more than 20,000 passengers.

Air New Zealand expects more than 55,000 customers today, compared to 31,000 last year when international borders were closed.

Auckland Airport’s Scott Tasker said, like many other industries, the sector was experiencing staff shortages.

That meant there could be long queues at times and travellers would need to be patient.

“All the best to everyone braving the airports over the next couple of days,” he said.

“I’m fortunate my family is coming to me this year so the closest I’ll get is the airport loop.”

For Air New Zealand, it was the first summer in three years in which the airline’s full network would be operating.

It has asked customers to plan ahead, add extra time, expect delays and be patient with airport staff and aircrew.

“While it’s great to have more people travelling this year, it does come with some challenges,” chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said earlier this month.

“Flights will be packed, with lots of queues and extra baggage. As we prepare for a bumper summer, we’re pulling out all the stops to take the friction out – with new aircraft, hiring 2200 more people, 300 airport volunteers and contingency plans in place for disrupts.

‘’We’re asking customers to allow additional time to get to and through the airport they are travelling from and to be as patient as possible as our staff who are working to get everyone to their holiday destination,” said Geraghty.

Auckland to Christchurch will be the busiest route this Christmas and the airline is deploying its new A321neo aircraft to provide as many seats as possible for its customers.

Queenstown will be the busiest regional airport, with more than 6000 people passing through on December 23.

The airline is asking customers to arrive at least three hours before their flight if travelling internationally, and at the very latest 60 minutes before their flight if travelling domestically.

Travellers with pets, oversized bags, or requiring special assistance are asked to add a little more time to that.

Customers are also encouraged to take out travel insurance so they’re covered in any unexpected situation, and to sign up to Air New Zealand’s travel alerts service in case the airline needs to make contact with them in the event of any travel disruption.