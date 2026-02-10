'Hugely concerning': Six months since missing woman last seen in Christchurch

Rowena Walker Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police have "grave concerns" for a woman who has not been seen for six months and are considering the possibility she may have been the victim of foul play.

They say her children want their mother back and the family are desperate for answers.

Rowena Walker was reported missing by her mother on 22 October.

In an interview with RNZ, Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said the 39-year-old's last confirmed sighting was in Christchurch on 14 August last year.

"It appears that her last digital footprint, social media, phones, etc, was on the 15th of August 2025, she's also had no contact with any of her children since around that date, which is very out of character for her."

Carolan said the fact Walker had been missing without any trace for six months was "hugely concerning".

"We're really worried about her and have grave concerns for her safety, that she may no longer be alive is a possibility that we have to consider, but we're exploring all the possibilities in detail," she said.

"Rowena is a vulnerable person in the community, and we have to consider the possibility that she's been the victim of foul play. We are keeping an open mind and exhausting all lines of inquiry, including that possibility. Rowena's mother is caring for some of her grandchildren, and it's really important that those kids have an answer as to where mum has gone."

Asked if police had any persons of interest, Carolan said police were "talking to a number of people" and following every lead available.

"I won't go into specifics of that, but it is fair to say that we're sticking to everybody who is made known to us."

Carolan said Walker was "reasonably transient" and was known to have family and associates all over the country.

"We don't want to rule out any region of New Zealand, if there's, if there's somebody who would like to talk to us, who knows something about what has happened to her, we will speak to anybody from anywhere in the country," she said.

"We have conducted a number of inquiries with people throughout Tasman, some Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Christchurch areas, and that is going to continue for as long as necessary."

She said the last six months had been "very hard" on Walker's family, particularly her mother and children.

"They haven't seen mum now for six months and don't understand why that is, they very much want to have mum back.

"They had almost daily contact with her, and now they don't. And it's it's very sad situation. We just want to find out what's happened to Rowena, so that we can let her family know"

Carolan said there will be someone out there who knows what happened to Walker.

"We are looking for more information, and we're interested in hearing from anybody in the community who has anything to provide, whether they think it might not be very significant. We'd rather hear about it and make that assessment for ourselves. So we appeal to everybody in the community to come forward with any information that they have."

She said the "best case scenario" was that Walker was alive and well.

"And for whatever reason, keeping herself to herself, and I would say to her that she's got family and friends who are extremely worried about her and kids who miss her very, very much. And if that is the case, we would appeal to her to please, reach out to somebody."

Carolan said despite the time between her last sighting and when police were notified, detectives had "really strong lines of inquiry" with a "significant number of staff" working on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Police online through 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, referencing file number 251022/9026.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.