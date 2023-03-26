Hundreds at trans rights rally in central city

Participants at the rally in central Christchurch. Photo: Belinda McCammon via RNZ

Hundreds of people have been demonstrating and chanting in central Christchurch today in support of transgender rights.

Today's demonstration comes a day after controversial activist Posie Parker had to be escorted away before she could speak at her Auckland event, as more than 2000 protesters outnumbered her supporters.

Several hundred demonstrators in Christchurch - many holding placards and rainbow flags - gathered near the Bridge of Remembrance late this morning.

A group of counter protestors from the Destiny Church group Man Up were at the scene, with police and rally organisers keeping both groups separated.

A speaker from Man Up was shouted down when he attempted to speak.