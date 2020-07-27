Ice skating rink coming to central city

Photo: Newsline / CCC

A state-of-the-art ice rink is being set up in central Christchurch.

The rink which will offer almost the same gliding capacity as natural ice is being set up on the corner on High and Cashel Sts as preparations get under way for the Chill in the City festival.

Organised by the Central City Business Association, the Chill in in the City ice rink will be open from Thursday, July 30, until Sunday, August 2.

At The Terrace end of City Mall, people will also be able to ride the Hagglund, get a selfie with Huskies or have a go at tobogganing.

"We want people to get together with their mates or their families and come into the central city and have some winter fun," said association manager Paul Lonsdale.

Paul Lonsdale. Photo: Supplied

"We’ve lined up some great mid-winter activities that people can enjoy with ice skating, Hagglund rides, selfies with the huskies and even bringing in some snow for tobogganing.

He said the first hour of parking in Christchurch City Council’s Lichfield St and Art Gallery parking buildings is free.

"So come into town, check out the activities, and enjoy the great shops, bars, cafes and restaurants that we’ve got."

The ice skating will cost $5 for a half hour session while a gold coin donation will be requested for the Hagglund rides and selfies with the huskies. All the money raised will go to the City Mission.

Helmets and gloves are essential for the ice skating. Some will be available at the rink, but it is recommend your bring your own.