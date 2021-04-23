Ilam MP lobbied to save shared path used by schools' pupils

The shared pathway that leads to the Burnside Primary School entrance on Ilam Rd, near Cobham Intermediate. Photo: Geoff Sloan

An established path between three Christchurch primary schools that keeps children and cyclists off the road is at risk of not being retained after a redevelopment project.

David Cartwright.

Cobham Intermediate, Burnside Primary and Allenvale schools will soon get major rebuilds - but the Ministry of Education has no plans to keep the shared pathway used by dozens of pupils and members of the community every day.

The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board is now seeking the support of Ilam MP Sarah Pallett to lobby the ministry, which owns the land, for the pathway’s retention.

Community board chairman David Cartwright said keeping cyclists safe was a “No 1 priority” for the ward.

"In the initial design by the Ministry of Education, there was no consideration given to cyclists and walkers to move between [the schools]," Cartwright said.

"It has a high traffic flow and foot count, with local residents using it. It keeps cyclists safe and encourages more people on bikes."

Burnside and Cobham are part of the $1.3 billion Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme (CSR), where 115 earthquake-damaged schools are either being rebuilt or redeveloped.

The site of the new Allenvale, Burnside and Cobham schools rebuild. Burnside Primary School is in the background. Photo: Geoff Sloan

As part of the CSR, both schools have been approved for complete rebuilds, with an emphasis on sharing facilities, given their shared site.

In addition, the two schools will host Allenvale School, which is building a satellite school at the Burnside and Cobham site, and another new base in Belfast.

If the shared path is not included in the ministry’s building plans, it would force pupils and residents to use the surrounding roads instead, such as Ilam Rd.

"It’s their land, we need their permission to go ahead,” he said.

"It is a shortcut for many residents, cyclists and families that travel through the schools. It’s counter-intuitive to put more people on the road,” Cartwright said.

Sarah Pallett.

Pallett has since met with Ministry of Education staff, who told her they were keen to work with the schools, community board, Christchurch City Council and other stakeholders to actively consider cost-effective options for a new access way.

Due to the layout of the schools' redevelopment, the path would need to be moved.

The path reinstatement was likely to come near the end of the project, scheduled for late 2023.

The current path was closed to allow for construction work, but Pallett will work with Cobham principal Eddie Norgate on other options to keep pedestrians and cyclists off the road.

"Although it is not technically within their remit, during our discussions the ministry has indicated that it is open to funding the reasonable costs of relocating the walkway," Pallett said.

"The ministry agrees that the walkway is of considerable benefit to the community, and officials have been receptive to my suggestion that a combined funding approach be considered, in order to achieve the best possible outcome."

Along the with possibility of the ministry funding the path, she suggested lighting could be provided by the city council or the community board.

She will raise these options, along with an update about her progress with the ministry, with the community board in a letter in the coming weeks.