Illegal street racers busted in central Christchurch

277773748_341824537973278_6020113752701533424_n.jpg Three vehicles were impounded and 30 infringement notices were issued by police. Photo: NZ Police

Police have impounded several vehicles after gate-crashing a gathering of illegal street racers in central Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said three vehicles were impounded and 30 infringement notices issued in relation to the "large gathering" last weekend.

Seven vehicle compliance notices were also handed out and one driver had their licence suspended.

"Reckless and illegal driving activities on our roads, puts all road users at risk and won’t be tolerated," police said.

277815421_341824584639940_321827385586071927_n.jpg Photo: NZ Police

Further operations targeting illegal street racing in Christchurch are planned.

"We encourage members of the public to report events if they see them happening and include the vehicle registration if possible."

Phone 111 for emergencies or *555 for road incidents that are urgent but not life-threatening.