Imam Gamal Fouda leaving Al Noor Mosque

Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda. Photo: Supplied / Mark Tantrum

Imam Gamal Fouda, who led Al Noor Mosque through New Zealand's darkest hours after the Christchurch terror attacks, has announced he is leaving his role as Imam.

Fouda is a survivor of the 15 March 2019 mosque attacks when a gunman opened fire at the Riccarton Mosque during Friday prayer, before travelling to Linwood Mosque and doing the same, leaving a total of 51 people dead.

Fouda became a known figure in the community after he delivered a powerful message of unity to both followers and the rest of the country a week after the attacks and was also elected to join the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board in October that year.

Fouda has accepted a new role in Australia and says serving as an Imam in the garden city has been one of the greatest honours of his life.

Fouda posted his farewell speech online, notifying his followers of his departure.

"It is with a deep heart that I stand before you today. After much thought, I have accepted a new role in Australia and will be moving on from my position as Imam in this beloved community.

"Serving as an Imam in Christchurch has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Over the years, I have witnessed the strength, resilience, and kindness of this community-both Muslim and non-Muslim.

"The tragic events of March 15, 2019, changed us forever, bin the face of hatred and violence, we stood together with love and unity.

"We supported one another, we healed together, and we showed the world the true meaning of faith and solidarity." Fouda said.

Fouda said Al Noor Mosque is now more than just a mosque.

"It has become a global symbol of peace, resilience, and unity. The world has looked to us as an example of how faith can unite rather than divide. That message must not fade-it must grow stronger.

"This community must continue to stand as a beacon of hope. It is up to all of us to carry forward this legacy-of love, peace, and understanding.

"To my dear Muslim brothers and sisters, I thank you for your warmth, your faith, and your dedication to our Deen.

"To the wider Christchurch and New Zealand community, I deeply appreciate the friendships and support we have built together.

"Leaving this place is not easy. I will miss leading you in prayer, reflecting with you, and working together for the good of society. Please forgive me for any shortcomings, and I pray that our paths cross again. " he said.

Fouda said New Zealand will forever have a home in his heart.

"This land has been my home, my comfort, and my inspiration. The memories, the friendships, and the love I've found here will always stay with me, no matter where I go. Though miles may separate us, my heart will always beat with love for this beautiful country and its wonderful people." he said in an online post.

Canterbury Muslim Association spokesperson Ahmed Khan said his departure will be felt by the community.

"In the aftermath he became a pillar in the strength for survival. The families of the victims and the wider community, his leadership, compassion and efforts to bring people together were commanding for all of us here in this country."

"He supported everyone and the community especially, those widows and orphans from the 15th of March they supported them. In the end he became the one point of unity and resilience for everyone." he said.

Khan said while it is a huge loss, he respects his decision and wishes him the best on his next chapter.

Khan said a new Imam has stepped in to temporarily fill his position.