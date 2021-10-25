Monday, 25 October 2021

Indecent assault charges over incidents at New Brighton beach

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    New Brighton Beach. Photo: RNZ
    New Brighton Beach. Photo: RNZ
    A man has been arrested after reports of indecent assaults at New Brighton beach in Christchurch this afternoon.

    Police were notified at about 1.45pm that a man was behaving inappropriately towards females at the beach and located the alleged offender nearby.

    A 46-year-old man was taken into custody and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

    He is facing three charges of indecent assault and one charge of resisting police.

    Police say several people were at the beach at the time, and may have been approached by the man or witnessed his behaviour.

    They are asking anyone who has any information to contact them. 

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter