Info sought after cyclist seriously hurt in hit and run

    Police are seeking information after a driver failed to stop after hitting a cyclist in Christchurch, causing serious injury.

    The crash between a car and a cyclist occurred at the intersection of Peer St and Yaldhurst Rd, in the suburb of Sockburn, shortly after midnight on April 10.

    A police spokesperson said the driver did not stop to check on the cyclist, who had suffered serious injuries.

    A dark blue sedan left the scene.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or had information about the car that left the scene is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P050195719.

